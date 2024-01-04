5 New Symptoms of COVID-19 JN.1 Variant: What Happens Inside Your Body After Catching JN.1 Variant, Details Inside

New Symptoms of COVID-19 JN.1 Variant: What Happens Inside Your Body After Catching JN.1 Variant, Details Inside

New Symptoms of COVID-19 JN.1 Variant: Are you infected by the new variant of COVID-19? Take a look at the signs and symptoms of JN.1 variant.

COVID-19 is back, and several countries, including India, are witnessing a steady surge in daily cases. The current dominant strain of COVID-19 which is causing this sudden spike in cases globally is the newly detected JN.1 COVID variant. The JN.1 variant, a sublineage of Omicron, has taken the world by storm with its rapid transmission. But beyond the rising case numbers, a less visible battle unfolds within the bodies of the infected patients after catching the JN.1 variant. In this article, we take a close look at the JN.1 virus, and what happens inside your body after getting infected with this new variant.

In the latest development, UK health authorities have identified new symptoms associated with the latest Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1, which include anxiety and trouble sleeping. Let's understand how the virus variant enters the body and what follows after that.

What Is JN.1 COVID-19?

To learn more about this JN.1 variant, we spoke to Dr Partha Dey, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai. Here is what the doctor has to say about this newly detected variant, and the two new symptoms that are linked with it - anxiety and sleep disorder.

The current dominant strain JN.1 is not a new variant of the virus. It first emerged in the United States in September 2023 and has since spread to various countries, including India. Currently in India, Kerala and Delhi are on the radar after detecting a few cases associated with this variant. As per experts, this new variant is considered a subvariant of Omicron, inheriting its high transmissibility but potentially exhibiting some unique characteristics.

Symptoms of JN.1 Variant

In an interview, Sarah Jones, a leading epidemiologist warned against ignoring the signs and symptoms linked with the new variant. "The JN.1 variant has full potential to trigger anxiety and sleep disturbances in the infected patient, and this is worrisome. While more research is needed to understand the reasons behind this, it's crucial to acknowledge and address these symptoms effectively. Individuals experiencing these issues should reach out for help from healthcare professionals or mental health specialists."

JN.1 COVID VARIANT SPREADING RAPIDLY: HOW TO KNOW IF YOU ARE INFECTED?

Earlier, experts had warned that the JN.1 variant of COVID-19 is most likely to affect the upper respiratory tract, causing severe infections, such as fever, cough, sore throat, body ache, and runny nose. However, in the latest development, UK health authorities have warned that infected patients may also experience trouble sleeping and anxiety.

While the traditional symptoms of fever, cough, and fatigue remain prevalent with JN.1, the ONS report reveals that over 10% of respondents reported struggling with consistent anxiety and trouble sleeping since November 2023. This is a significant departure from previous COVID variants, where these symptoms were not commonly observed.

Other Symptoms of COVID-19

In the last four years, the COVID virus has evolved and mutated several times, giving rise to new variants and strains with advanced features and more making patients suffer from new signs and symptoms after getting infected. Dr Partha Dey has explained some of the typical signs and symptoms that are associated with this virus infection, which one should never ignore at any cost.

Persistent cough Fever with body aches Muscle cramps, especially back and upper body Runny nose Chest congestion Digestive problems Loss of smell and taste Headache

Apart from the classic symptoms mentioned above, an infected patient may also experience severe breathing trouble and nausea when the infection is too dangerous and requires immediate medical help. As per data, the most common Covid-19 symptoms, based on the data, include runny nose (31.1%), cough (22.9%), headache (20.1%), fatigue (19.6%), muscle pain (15.8%), sore throat (13.2%), trouble sleeping (10.8%), and anxiety (10.5%).

"Never ignore any of the signs and symptoms that are mentioned above. If not COVID, it can be something serious that your body is going through and your prompt action can help your body overcome the issue."

COVID-19 Cases In India

Before wrapping up, here are the latest updates of the total number of COVID cases in India, and counts of the JN.1 sub-variant in various parts of the country.

In India, there were 573 fresh cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, with a total of 197 cases of JN.1 reported in 11 states. The majority of JN.1 cases exhibit mild symptoms, and severity is seen in less than 10% of cases, particularly in individuals with pre-existing health conditions. The overall fatality rate is less than 2%, and deaths are infrequent, with most patients recovering at home.

