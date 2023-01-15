New Symptoms of COVID-19: Blocked Nose And 2 Other Top Signs of COVID Infection

Here is a list of new COVID symptoms that was noticed among the ones who are infected with the mutated variants of COVID.

In the last couple of weeks, China has witnessed a massive surge in its daily COVID cases. A report revealed that the country logged millions of cases on a single-day rise after the winter COVID wave, primarily driven by the new variants of the SARS-COV-2 causing COVID-19 infection entered Chinese provinces. Two of the variants which are circulating in China, US, South Korea, and Japan are -- BF.7, and XBB.1.5. These variants are not only driving new COVID surge in China and the United States but are also giving major challenges to others at high-risk countries by forcing them to brace for any unpredictable condition or sudden COVID outbreak in the upcoming days.

Top 3 Symptoms of COVID

At this time, one should know that the vaccines can provide enough immunity against the virus so that the patient doesn't suffer the severity of the infection. However, it is important to note that the vaccine doesn't provide an individual from catching the virus, but it does provide immunity in the body that can fight the virus effectively. Since infection can happen and symptoms can appear, here is a list of new COVID symptoms that was noticed among the ones who are infected with the mutated variants of COVID.

Sore Throat

One of the most dominant symptoms of COVID infection and also, the earliest sign to identify that you have contracted the virus is a sore throat. This primarily happens due to the fact that the virus affects the respiratory system of the body, which comprises of nose, throat, lungs, etc.

After catching the virus infection, the patients may complain of feeling discomfort, pain, or scratchiness in their throats. It can also lead to difficulty in swallowing your food. But, the discomfort tends to improve each following day.

Runny Nose

One of the most common symptoms of COVID-19 infection is a runny nose. According to the data, most of the patients catching the virus are reporting this one symptom in common. How does it feel? The patient may notice the free discharge of thin mucus from the nose.

Blocked Nose

A blocked nose, also known as nasal congestion is a condition wherein the blood vessels present inside the nose become inflamed with an excess amount of fluid. This stuffy feeling inside the nose can occur with or without any discharge.

Other Common Symptoms of COVID-19

Apart from what is listed above, here is another list of common symptoms of coronavirus infection:

Sneezing Dry cough Chronic headache Wet cough with phlegm Hoarse voice Muscle aches and pains Loss of taste and smell High fever Extreme fatigue

As per World Health Organisation (WHO), over 500 subvariants of the Omicron are currently circulating across the world. So, it has become extremely difficult to identify whether you have contracted the virus relying on so-called 'classic' Covid symptoms. Therefore, keep your eyes open, and make sure to visit a doctor as and when the COVID symptoms listed above appear.