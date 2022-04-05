New Symptoms of Coronavirus: Diarrhoea And 8 Other Signs COVID Has Entered Your Body

New Symptoms of Coronavirus: Diarrhoea And 8 Other Signs COVID Has Entered Your Body

Has COVID entered your body? UK's NHS has listed 9 new symptoms of the virus infection as new variant wreaks havoc in the country.

The highly virulent Omicron variant of COVID-19 has a new mutant. The UK health officials have reported the emergence of the XE mutant strain of Omicron which, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) is more transmissible than all the previous strains of the SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 virus. What is the origin of this XE mutant? Is this is a new variant? No, XE mutant is not a new variant of COVID-19. It is a recombination of two mutations of the Omicron variant - BA.1 and BA.2. First detected in the UK on January 19, 2022, XE variant is currently spreading rapidly across Britain.

The WHO said that the transmission rate of this new XE mutant is 10% faster than that of BA.2, which makes it the fastest transmissible mutant. In an official statement, the WHO said, "Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of about 10% as compared to BA.2, however, this finding requires further confirmation."

New Symptoms of COVID-19

While the threat of a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 is high, experts have cautioned the country to remain vigilant and keep following the safety protocols to stay safe from catching the infection. But, there is one more thing that experts say is important in order to keep the virus infection at bay - Tracking the symptoms.

While there are many symptoms that can predict the onset of COVID infection in the body, United Kingdom's National Health Services (NHS) has added a few more symptoms that need immediate attention. The NHS has updated its list of official Covid-19 symptoms after free testing ended in the country this weekend. According to the reports, the NHS has added nine extra symptoms linked to Covid-19 to its official list. Check them out!

Shortness of breath Extreme tiredness or fatigue Body ache Sore throat Acute headache Blocked or runny nose Diarrhoea Loss of appetite Feeling sick or being sick

Some of the other common symptoms of COVID-19 infection include - a rise in temperature, persistent cough, and a loss or change in smell and taste. These are the three primary symptoms of COVID infection that everyone was aware of, till now. However, with the emergence of the new variants and continuous mutations in the virus, the new symptoms which have been added to the existing list by the NHS are also important.