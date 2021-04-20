Scientists at the University of Texas at Dallas, US, have developed a sweat sensor that acts as an early warning system for a looming cytokine storm, a surge of pro-inflammatory immune proteins, which could help doctors more effectively treat patients with COVID-19. Earlier, doctors had recognised that patients who developed a “cytokine storm” were often the sickest and at highest risk of dying. But a cytokine storm can also occur in other illnesses, such as influenza. The results of the research were presented at the spring meeting of the American Chemical Society being held online April 5-30. Researchers say that now especially, in the context of Covid-19, if one could monitor pro-inflammatory cytokines and see them trending upwards, patients can be treated early, even before symptoms start to show. They have developed an extremely sensitive method to measure cytokine levels in tiny amounts of passive sweat. Also Read - New DNA Vaccine May Offer Protection From Coronavirus - Everything You Need To Know

Detecting cytokines in passive sweat

To develop the new sensor, called the SWEATSENSER Dx, the team made sensor strips with antibodies against seven pro-inflammatory proteins: interleukin-6 (IL-6), IL-8, tumor necrosis factor-I (TNF-I), TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand, IL-10, interferon-I-induced protein-10 and C-reactive protein. They inserted the strips into their device and, in a small observational study, they tested them on six healthy people and five people with influenza. Two of the sick people showed elevated cytokine levels, and in all participants, cytokines in passive sweat correlated with levels of the same proteins in serum. Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Tests Positive For COVID-19, CM Under Self Isolation

Effective in patients on anti-inflammatory drugs

The SWEATSENSER Dx was sensitive enough to measure cytokines even in patients taking anti-inflammatory drugs, who excrete cytokines in the low-picogramme-per-millilitre concentration range. The device tracked cytokine levels for up to 168 hours before the sensor strip needed to be replaced, the researchers said. Also Read - Third booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine and how it may affect your immunity

Clinical trials to start soon

The team now plans clinical trials of the cytokine sensor in people with respiratory infections. According to the researchers who developed this device, access to COVID-19 patients has been a challenge because healthcare workers are overwhelmed and don’t have time to test investigational devices. This device will be tested for all respiratory infections because the disease trigger itself doesn’t matter, it’s what’s happening with the cytokines that they are interested in monitoring.

(With inputs from IANS)