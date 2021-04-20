Scientists at the University of Texas at Dallas US have developed a sweat sensor that acts as an early warning system for a looming cytokine storm a surge of pro-inflammatory immune proteins which could help doctors more effectively treat patients with COVID-19. Earlier doctors had recognised that patients who developed a cytokine storm were often the sickest and at highest risk of dying. But a cytokine storm can also occur in other illnesses such as influenza. The results of the research were presented at the spring meeting of the American Chemical Society being held online April 5-30. Researchers say that