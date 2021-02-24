Scientists worldwide have different theories about the origin of the novel coronavirus which led to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) expert team’s China mission also ended without finding the virus' origin but it concluded that it was 'extremely unlikely' that the virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan. The experts did agree the virus was most likely of animal origin and it probably crossed over to humans from bats via an unknown intermediary animal species. The WHO team which included 10 independent foreign experts spent 28 days in China to find clues about the animal origin