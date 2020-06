It is now mandatory to wear a face mask in public places. Health experts say use of face masks can protect against and limit the spread of COVID-19. But can masks also kill the virus? Not all of them, but this one developed by Israeli researchers can. Also Read - Breathing, speaking in the same space as an infected person can give you COVID-19 in 5 to 50 minutes

A research team from Technion University in Haifa, Israel has come up with a reusable face mask that can kill the novel coronavirus with heat by drawing power from a mobile phone charger. And the disinfection process takes about 30 minutes, Professor Yair Ein-Eli, who led the research team, told a leading international news agency. However, users should not wear the mask while it is plugged in, Ein-Eli noted. Also Read - Delhi to conduct COVID-19 tests via Rapid Antigen kits from today, testing rate capped at Rs 2,400

The prototype of the self-disinfecting face mask looks like a standard N95 face mask, with a valve at the front and bands to hold it in place around the head. Also Read - Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, AAP MLA Atishi Marlena test positive for COVID-19

The reusable face mask disinfect itself

It comes with a USB port that can be connected to a power source such as a standard cell phone charger, USB connection or other mobile electronic device chargers. The power drawn from the phone charger can heat the inner layer of carbon fibres to 70 degrees Celsius (158 Fahrenheit), which is high enough to kill viruses accumulated on the mask – the researchers claimed.

However, some experts cautioned that repeated heating may damage the mask’s paper or fabric and reduce its ability to protect from diseases. To this Ein-Eli said that they “can guarantee it up to a few dozen cycles, without any risk.”

Ein-Eli noted that they have tested the prototype and there’s was no impact on durability even after being exposed to 20 heating cycles, each for half an hour.

Economical as well environment-friendly

Besides protecting you from the deadly virus, the new reusable face mask can save your money and help in environmental conservation by reducing the burden of disposable masks on earth.

Disposable masks are in high demand globally, but Ein-Eli noted that they are not economically or environmentally friendly. Their innovative face is the solution, he said.

The researchers have already filed a patent for the mask in the United States and they are in the process of commercializing the product. The research group is currently discussing with industrial companies for the same. It is likely to be available at a $1 premium over the price of a typical disposable face mask, the researchers stated.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had recently made it mandatory for everyone to wear a three-layer fabric mask in public to prevent the spread of the infectious disease. The organization recommended that cloth or fabric masks should consist of at least three layers of different materials: an inner layer of an absorbent material like cotton, a middle layer of non-woven materials such as polypropylene (for the filter) and an outer layer of a non-absorbent material such as a polyester or a polyester blend.

But remember wearing a mask, whether self-disinfecting or three-layer, alone will not protect you from COVID-19, you need to follow social distancing and hygiene measures as well.