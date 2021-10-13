New Rare Infection Found In Covid Recovered Patients In Pune, Can Damage Spinal Discs

As cases of the COVID-19 continue to decline, doctors are concerned about the emerging complications being recognised in patients who have recovered from the disease.

As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in most parts of the country, there seems to be an emergence in complications post the infection. When patients become infected with Covid-19, they usually experience months of unsolved health problems. According to reports, a new post COVID symptom among patients who have recovered from the disease in Pune has raised concerns among doctors.

The discovery of a fungal infection that has resulted in extensive bone damage to a patient's spinal-disc gaps appears to be the latest source of concern.

Fungal Infection Mimicking Spinal TB Found In Covid Recovered Patients

A 66-year-old patient was detected with a moderate fever and severe lower back discomfort a month after recovering from COVID-19, indicating the existence of this fungal infection. The patient was initially treated with muscle relaxants and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications, but no improvement was found.

Spondylodiscitis was discovered after a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan revealed extensive infection-related bone damage to the spinal disc voids. The invasive fungal illness, known medically as aspergillus osteomyelitis, has been difficult to identify since it mimics spinal tuberculosis (TB). This type of fungus has been found in the mouth cavities of COVID-free people, as well as in the lungs on rare occasions.

Infectious diseases expert Parikarishit Prayag of Mangeshkar hospital informed TOI that spinal osteomyelitis caused by aspergillus fungal species has been diagnosed in four patients in three months. Previously, no cases of vertebral osteomyelitis in post-COVID patients in India have been described, he added.

All four had severe Covid and were treated with steroids to help them overcome Covid-related symptoms such as pneumonia and other difficulties. Long-term usage of corticosteroids, according to the expert, may raise the risk of opportunistic infections, depending on the underlying disease being treated and the other medications being used.

Mucormycosis: Another Fungal Infection More Common In Recovered Patients

One other fungal infection that has been affecting people who have recovered from COVID is mucormycosis caused by a group of molds known as mucormycetes. Molds like these are found naturally in the environment. Humans, on the other hand, are affected when the body's immune system is compromised and vulnerable. Following inhalation of fungal spores from the air, it affects the lungs and sinuses. The fungus can also get into the body through cuts or open wounds. This infection is also thought to be caused by long-term corticosteroid use.

