Scientists are constantly trying to find a solution to stop the COVID-19 virus in its tracks. They are looking at old and existing drugs and also trying to find new medication that can halt the transmission of the virus from people to people. Till now it was mostly precautionary measures like social distancing avoiding contact with infected people and wearing of face masks that were prescribed for this purpose. But now experts may have found a way to prevent transmission even if you may be in contact with infected people. This new study holds immense promise especially for healthcare workers