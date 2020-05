COVID-19 has spread across the world at an alarming rate leaving death in its wake. This deadly contagion makes no difference between the rich and the poor and is not partial to any geographical locations. The elderly and people with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of dying from this disease. Scientists are as yet not sure about when a vaccine will be available, and this disease keeps throwing up new symptoms and complications further making the work of experts difficult. Also Read - WHO says COVID-19 may never go away: What will our new reality be like?

Online calculator to predict risk of dying from COVID-19

Now, British researchers at University College London (UCL) have developed an online calculator that can apparently predict an individual’s risk of dying from Covid-19. This online tool predicts a one-year mortality rate based on factors such as age, sex and underlying illnesses. It also takes into account the risks of the infection as well as indirect elements like the current strain on the health service. Researchers say that the calculator is part of a wider study, which warns about the dangers of lifting the COVID-19 lockdown too quickly. According to them, this may lead to anywhere between 37,000 and 73,000 excess deaths in the United Kingdom within a year. This study was published in The Lancet journal. Researchers estimate that there are about 8.4 million individuals who are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 infection across the whole of the UK. Also Read - Can herd immunity tame the onslaught of COVID-19 in India?

How does COVID-19 kill you?

As the days go by, researchers are finding evidence of new ways in which this disease can kill you. Initially it was thought to be a respiratory ailment that led to viral pneumonia, a potentially fatal complication. But as time went by, data showed that people are also dying from other complications. Multi organ failure is one such complication. Some patients developed blood clots, and this led to their death. Strokes are a common outcome of this. Because of blots many kidney disease patients were unable to get their dialysis because clots were clogging the process. This disease attacks almost the entire body. Brain abnormalities have been noticed in many patients with severe complications. The heart stops working and you get severe digestive problems. Experts say that as days go by we may probably see other ways in which this disease can kill a person. Also Read - COVID-19 and stroke: Is there a link between the two?

How to stay safe

The only way to save yourself from this disease is by following the preventive measures diligently. Social distancing is a must and so is wearing a mask when going out. You also need to wash your hands frequently with soap and water and avoid touching your face and eyes. Avoid crowds and stay away from infected people. These measures are likely to be a part of our lives in the foreseeable future. People need to realise that the danger of this disease will not go away in the near future. In the absence of a cure and a vaccine, the only way out is to be very conscious of the fact that this disease can strike from anywhere, anytime. So, follow the prescribed precautionary measures and stay safe.