New Omicron Variants That Can Infect Fully Vaccinated Are Here - Here's What We Know So Far

Experts warned that they have the ability to spread quickly because they sneak past some of the immune defenses acquired through previous infections and vaccinations.

If you are thinking that the sudden dip in daily COVID-19 cases is a sign that the pandemic is over, then you need to reconsider your thoughts. In a recent report, experts have revealed that the Omicron family of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has some new menacing members, which have the capability of infecting those who are fully vaccinated or gained immunity from previous COVID infection. Here is a list of those new members and things that you should know about them:

The first two variants of the Omicron strain are BQ.1 and BQ.1.1. According to the data, these two variants account for nearly 17 per cent of viral samples genetically sequenced in the country. The next ones are the highly lethal BA.5 and BA.4.6, the current dominant strains in the United States. The third one is the newly detected XBB variant of Omicron which has been causing a substantial infection wave in Southeast Asia.

Talking about the three new members of the Omicron family, experts warned that they have the ability to spread quickly because they sneak past some of the immune defenses acquired through previous infections and vaccinations. The new variants also threaten to render monoclonal antibody treatments ineffective. Are we not safe even after getting the jab? Well, the scientists have added that the COVID vaccines will continue to protect against hospitalization and death.

