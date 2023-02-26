New Omicron Variant XBB.1.5 Explodes In United States: Experts Warn of Severe Symptoms

And as per reports, the first case of infection with the XBB.1.5 variant has also been confirmed in India. Read on to know what makes this Omicron variant so dangerous in nature.

No, COVID-19 is not over yet, it is a virus that will mutate and stay in the environment. In a recent report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that the new omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is wreaking havoc in the United States. According to the data, the highly transmissible XBB.1.5 variant has contributed to 85% of the total coronavirus cases this week, making it the dominant strain in the country.

In its statement, the CDC said that XBB.1.5 is dominating maximum cases in almost all the regions nationwide, followed by BQ.1.1, which remains the second most prevalent strain. What is XBB.1.5 Omicron variant? According to the studies, the newly detected Omicron variant -- XBB.1.5 has a couple of concerning mutations that makes it even more contagious than other strains evolving in the environment right now. XBB.1.5 is possibly the most transmissible variant so far.

Why Should We Worry About XBB.1.5 Variant?

XBB.1.5 evolved from XBB. As per experts, XBB.1.5 variant spreads 120 percent faster than BQ1. This is why the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the XBB.1.5 variant is highly transmissible and comes with the ability to infect even those who are fully vaccinated.

Should Indians be worried too? Well, there is nothing to not worry about. India has faced the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 in 2021. The wave was driven by the deadliest Delta variant of COVID-19. And as per reports, the first case of infection with the XBB.1.5 variant has also been confirmed in India. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium has confirmed that the first case of XXB.1.5 variant has been reported in Gujarat.

Symptoms of XBB.1.5 Omicron Variant

The SARS-CoV-2 has mutated several times since it first appeared in 2019. One thing that experts have always cautioned is that the various variants that the virus forms come with separate and more tricky-to-detect symptoms. The same goes for Omicron variant XBB.1.5. We have jotted down the complete list of signs and symptoms that are associated with Omicron variant XBB.1.5 below:

Runny nose High to medium fever Chills Muscle cramps or pain Sore throat Headache Cold Sneezing and Persistent cough

One should also keep in mind that the best way to stay from the virus is by maintaining the safety precautions such as wearing a properly fitted face mask, using a good quality hand sanitizer, maintaining social distancing, and tracking the symptoms.

