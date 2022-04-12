Sign In
New Omicron Variant BA.4 and BA.5 Detected In Botswana Can Infect Fully Vaccinated

New Omicron Variant BA.4 and BA.5 Detected In Botswana Can Infect Fully Vaccinated
New Omicron Variant BA.4 and BA.5 Detected In Botswana Can Infect Fully Vaccinated

Even as the world battles the two subvariants of Omicron COVID variant, Botswana has reported the arrival of another variant. Read on to know everything about it.

Written by Satata Karmakar |Published : April 12, 2022 5:00 PM IST

At a time when the world is on alert due to the two highly contagious strains of Omicron, namely BA.1 and BA.2, the Botswana (South Africa) Health Ministry has warned that there are cases of a new sub-variant or lineage of Omicron - BA.4 and BA.5.

According to the latest report, four fully vaccinated people have been reportedly experiencing symptoms associated with this new strain. "We are constantly monitoring the patients. They have mild symptoms of the new variant," a health worker was quoted as saying. This new sub-variant which has been designated as Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 has already been detected in three other countries.

The Omicron variant of coronavirus, which was first detected in South Africa in November 2021 has led to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in many countries. It is so far the most mutated version of the virus, which can infect fully vaccinated individuals. The virus variant has two more variants - BA.1 and BA.2 which are on the rise globally.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the BA.2 sub-lineage of Omicron is now the globally dominant strain, which is present in nearly 94 per cent of all the samples tested.

BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron Variant - All About It

  1. BA.4 had been found in South Africa, Denmark, Botswana, Scotland and England from January 10 to March 30.
  2. All the infected people are aged 30 to 50.
  3. The sub-variants can also infect fully vaccinated.
  4. It only leads to mild symptoms.

(With inputs from IANS)

