New Omicron Variant BA.2.75 Not Severe, Won't Lead To 4th Wave of COVID-19 In India, Says N.K Arora

New Omicron Variant BA.2.75 Not Severe

How likely is it that India will witness the fourth wave of COVID-19 driven by the newly detected BA.2.75 Omicron variant?

After witnessing a steady fall in the daily COVID cases, India is now back to fighting the odds of the infection. In the last 24 hours, the country has logged over 18,000 new cases of COVID-19 taking India's total COVID tally to 4,36,39,329. Since late 2019, the year when COVID was first reported from a city called Wuhan in China, the deadly virus has mutated several times. One of the latest variants which have become a significant cause of concern is the Omicron variant. Currently, there are no new variants of COVID-19, but several new mutations in Omicron's spike protein, leading to the new sub-variants. At the latest, India has reported that there is a new variant called BA.2.75 which is circulating in the country. The news about this new variant comes at a time when speculations about a possible fourth wave in the country are rising high. But how likely is it that India will witness the fourth wave of COVID-19 driven by the newly detected BA.2.75 Omicron variant?

Will There Be a 4th COVID Wave?

Dr N.K Arora, co-chair of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said that the newly detected Omicron variant BA.2.75 is driving the latest surge in COVID cases in India, is not severe. Thus it doesn't pose a high risk of death. He further said that the rise in COVID cases is not being reported from any cluster or any particular area in the country, despite the transmission and efficiency of the virus being 20-30 per cent more than BA.2.

"The new sub-variant has not led to any major increase or expansion of the case pool or risk of severe disease. These cases are all spread out. I would be worried if they were occurring in one or two districts. It is happening in a scattered manner. This means it is not something which is either spreading too fast or causing too many severe cases," Arora was quoted as saying.

N.K. Arora also said that India is still dealing with the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which is dominated by the Omicron variant. "A new wave of the pandemic is only possible when there is a new variant of the virus," Arora said. He went on to add, "What we are seeing are all off-springs of Omicron. There should not be any concern about this new sub-lineage."

This comes days after the global health body World Health Organisation (WHO) said that they are monitoring the newly found BA.2.75 variant of Omicron, which has been detected in several countries, including India, Germany and the United States.

As of now, India has reported around 70 cases of infections associated with the BA.2.75 Omicron variant from different states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies)

