New Omicron Subvariant BA.2 Reaches US: Is It More Contagious? What We Know About The Stealth Omicron

Stealth Omicron becomes Denmark's dominant Covid type.

The BA. 2 descendant lineage, which differs from BA. 1 in some of the mutations, including in the spike protein, is increasing in many countries.

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron variant of concern has spread rapidly since its emergence in late 2021. First detected in South Africa, Omicron, the current 'Variant of Concern' (VOC) has mutated further to form a new sub-variant BA.2. This new sub-lineage is suspected to have over 85 mutations which makes it a cause of concern. But, before you conclude, here is all you need to know about this new sister lineage of Omicron.

What We Know About The Stealth Omicron

Omicron has mutated to form a new sub-variant called BA.2. This variant has been termed the 'stealth variant' due to a mutation that renders it 'invisible' as Omicron to PCR testing. This sister lineage of Omicron has been classified under 'Variant Under Investigation' (VUI) by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Mostly dominant in Denmark, the new variant of Omicron is now present in 40 other countries including the US, UK, India, Australia, and Norway. The BA.2 lineage lacks deletion. So, the S gene target failure is not seen in BA.2 which was seen in BA.1 ( original omicron). The new sub-lineage (BA.2) does not carry the spike:69/70del deletion and, thus, may not be detectable by SGTF (S-gene target failure). According to the latest data, this variant is now dominant in Denmark with 79% of the cases, followed by Great Britain (6%), India (5%), Sweden (2%) and Singapore (2%).

Symptoms of Stealth Omicron

The newly detected 'stealth Omicron' variant is still being monitored closely by the experts, to understand the major characteristic changes the previous strain has gone through. However, the symptoms of this sister lineage of Omicron are:

Runny nose Sore throat Headache Nausea Fever

It is believed that there are no differences in disease severity, with some even suggesting the symptoms are milder.

Should We Be Worried Too?

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (Insacog), a consortium for genome sequencing in India, in its latest bulletin stated: "BA.2 lineage is a substantial fraction in India and S- gene dropout-based screening is, thus, likely to give high false negatives. Tests suitable for PCR-based screening applicable to all Omicron lineages have been approved for use." It further added, "While most Omicron cases, so far, have been asymptomatic or mild, hospitalisations and ICU cases have been increasing in the current wave."

(With inputs from Agencies)

