New Omicron Subtype BA.1.1 Detected In China: Can It Lead To a Fourth Wave of COVID-19?

This subtype is believed to have been evolved from the BA.1.1 strain of the Omicron variant.

Even as the world battles the highly virulent Omicron BA.2 variant, China has reported that the health officials in the country have detected a new subtype of the omicron variant. According to the primary reports, the new subtype does not match the previous reports that caused coronavirus in China nor the ones submitted to GISAID.

No Connection With Newly Detected XE Mutant

Talking about the origination of the subtype, experts have stated that this subtype is believed to have been evolved from the BA.1.1 strain of the Omicron variant. Is the new subtype of Omicron similar to the newly detected XE mutant that has been reported from the UK? No, the experts have stated that the new subtype found in China is not related to the new COVID-19 mutant 'XE' of the Omicron variant warned by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the reports, the new subtype of Omicron has been identified in Suzhou. Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province, which borders Shanghai, discovered a confirmed coronavirus disease patient infected with a mutation VOC/Omicron variant BA.1.1, unidentified in previously found strains worldwide, posing new threats to the already dangerous situation in the region, the report said.

China Battles COVID-19 Surge

Meanwhile, China logged 13,000 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, the second-highest spike during the recent outbreak. The country is currently in the grip of the highly mutated Omicron variant of COVID-19 which is driving a spike in daily cases. Carrying over 30 mutations in its spike protein, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is the current dominant variant worldwide, which has successfully replaced the delta variant in many countries.

After experiencing a heavy surge in the daily cases, China last week implemented a phase-wise lockdown in its largest capital city Shanghai. The city is home to over 26 million people who are currently under strict lockdown. According to the reports, people are only allowed to step out in case they have any medical emergency or for getting tested for COVID-19 infection.

(With inputs from Agencies)

