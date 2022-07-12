New Omicron Sub-Variants BA.4, BA.5 Spreading Rapidly In US, Leading To 70% Spike In New COVID-19 Cases

Both BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants could pose threats to the existing protection from the vaccine and previous infection.

The latest and the most contagious Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has mutated to form BA.4 and BA.5. These two new sub-lineages are feared to be the worst form of the virus as they pose threat to even the ones who are fully vaccinated. What is worrisome right now is that Omicron sub-variants are spreading rapidly across the United States, accounting for more than 70 per cent of new Covid-19 infections in the country and leading to a new surge in cases and hospitalisations. According to the latest data revealed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), BA.5 became the dominant variant in the US, making up about 54 per cent of new cases in the week ending July 2.

On the other hand, the other virulent sub-variant BA.4 is currently accounting for about 17 per cent of the new cases in the country. According to the experts, these two new Omicron subvariants are more contagious than earlier variants of Omicron, and also appear to evade protection from vaccines and previous infections more easily than most of their predecessors.

Speaking to the media, Jeffrey Sachs, Professor and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University said that both BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants could pose threats to the existing protection from the vaccine and previous infection.

Omicron Sub-Variants BA.4 and BA.5: What You Need To Know

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is so far the most mutated version of the virus, carrying over 42 mutations in the spike protein. Research suggests that both BA.4 and BA.5 are four times more resistant to antibodies from vaccines than BA.2, which replaced the Omicron variant as the dominant version of the coronavirus in the US in April. Experts have estimated that BA.4 and BA.5 are about three times less sensitive to neutralising antibodies from existing Covid vaccines than the original version of the Omicron variant, BA.1.

Also, due to the heavy mutations in the spike protein, both the sub-variants are capable of invading the vaccine-induced immunity. This means that even fully vaccinated people are not safe against BA.4 and BA.5. "Cases are already rising again in the US and could rise substantially later this summer or in the fall when there is a return to offices, schools and other indoor facilities," Bob Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, said.

(With inputs from IANS)

