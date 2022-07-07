New Omicron Sub Variant BA.5.2 Detected In China: Can It Cause A New Surge In Upcoming Days?

China has reported the emergence of the new Omicron sub-variant BA.5.2. According to the reports, new cases associated with the BA.5.2 omicron sub-variant have been detected in parts of Beijing and Shaanxi province. On Wednesday, Beijing authorities confirmed that they had discovered three infections caused by the BA.5.2 sub-variant. Taking cognizance of the situation, the Chinese health authorities have made it compulsory for everyone to get vaccinated.

In a statement, officials said, "Omicron sub-variant BA.5.2 was discovered in Beijing and northwest China's Shaanxi Province, leading to strengthened anti-epidemic measures in those areas." The Chinese capital has issued a mandate requiring people to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before they can enter some public spaces including gyms, museums and libraries, with exceptions only available to those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons.

The reports about the emergence of the new Omicron variant come at a time when China was looking to relax its stringent dynamic zero COVID policy by reducing quarantine time and allowing more international air travel.

BA.5.2 Omicron Sub-Variant: Can It Cause A New Surge In Upcoming Days?

TheHealthSite reached out to experts to understand if this variant can lead to another surge. "As of now, it is too early to say whether this variant can cause another covid surge globally. Also, if we talk about the fourth wave in India, there are people who are fully vaccinated against the virus and also some have received their booster shots. This means that people are now protected against the virus. So, a fourth wave is only possible when there is a new more lethal variant in the country," said RK Dutta, Omnicle Hospitals, Kolkata.

