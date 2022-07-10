New Omicron Sub-Variant BA.2.75 May Bring Second-Largest US COVID Wave: Severity, Transmissibility And More

New Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75, which is the current cause of concern at a global level has already entered over 12 countries, including USA and India. Omicron, which has driven most of the global surges since the beginning of this year, is continuously mutating. As of now, there are no new variants of coronavirus, but several sub-variants of Omicron.

This new Omicron sub-variant is slowly moving towards becoming the dominant variant of the COVID virus, causing the maximum number of cases in America. Looking at the current surge in cases, experts have warned that BA.2.75 can lead to America's second-largest wave of the pandemic. Speaking to the media, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida's College of Public Health said, "Covid-19 is very clearly not over. We're seeing dramatic increases in the number of cases and hospitalizations in many places throughout the United States."

Omicron Sub-Variant BA.2.75: What We Know So Far

As the variant is spreading faster than expected, here is what we know about the Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75:

The Omicron variant comprises several lineages, viz. BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4, and BA.5. BA.2.75 Omicron sub-variant has some new mutations in its spike protein. This comes in addition to the mutations which were already present in the Omicron variant. The mutations in its spike protein will help the strain evade vaccine-induced immunity. BA.2.75 is capable of infecting the ones who are vaccinated against the virus.

What Is WHO Saying?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is currently tracking whether BA.2.75 subvariant has properties of being more clinically severe or immunity-invasive. As of now, the experts believe that BA.2.75 lineage has not been documented to have enhanced severity or disease spread.

Take a look at what WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan recently said about the BA.2.75:

.@doctorsoumya explains what we know about the emergence of a potential Omicron sub-variant [referred as BA.2.75]

Pandemic Is Far From Over

We are not safe from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the experts showing leniency towards following the safety protocols can lead to more surges in the future, so what you should keep in mind?

Keep your masks on Keep your hands sanitised Maintain a safe distance from infected individuals Get vaccinated against the virus