New Omicron BA.2.75 Variant Detected In India Spreading 18% Faster: Know How Different It Is And If It Is Concerning

New Omicron BA.2.75 Variant Detected In India

Let's take a look at what is this Omicron BA.2.75 variant and how different it is from the previous variants.

At a time when cases are rising sharply in India, some states have reported that the highly virulent Omicron variant of COVID-19 has mutated again to form another sub-lineage called BA.2.75. After the lethal Delta variant of coronavirus, which led to the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 in the country, Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa was on the radar of scientists after several cases from various corners were reported. Now, this Omicron has mutated further to form more lethal variants, some of them (which we already know) are - BA.2, BA.3, BA.4 and BA.5. However, the country has detected one more highly transmissible sub-variant of Omicron known as BA.7.25. Let's take a look at what is this variant and how different it is from the previous variants.

Omicron BA.2.75: What We Know So Far

India has reported the emergence of the BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron. According to an Israeli health expert, this new variant could be 'alarming' in nature as 10 states in India have detected this new Omicron sub-variant. It is a sub-lineage of the Omicron BA.2 and some experts have also stated that the sudden spike in cases in India is due to the three new sub-variants of Omicron virus BA.2. Take a quick look at the features of this new Omicron sub-variant:

The new Omicron variant BA.2.75 is spreading at a very high rate. In total 10 states have reported cases associated with this new sub-variant. In the past 10 days, a total of 46 cases of BA.2.75 have been identified in India. So far 10 states have reported BA.2.75 variants including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir.

Omicron BA.2.75: How Is It Different?

The newly detected BA.2.75 Omicron sub-variant has some new mutations in its spike protein, in addition to the mutations which were already present in the Omicron variant. This is why BA.2.75 is capable of evading vaccine-induced immunity (which means it can infect the ones who are vaccinated against the virus).