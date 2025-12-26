New Nipah Vaccine Shows Safety And Immune Protection, Says The Lancet

A new Nipah virus vaccine has proven safe and capable of generating a strong immune response, according to findings published in The Lancet, offering hope for future outbreak prevention.

New Delhi: The researchers in the US are spearheading a phase 1 randomised clinical trial of a novel Nipah virus vaccine, which will soon be able to help people prevent the deadly infection. The vaccine named HeV-sG-V in all the three doses and regimens proved to be safe. Researchers in the study published in defined the immune response.

The team at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Centre made the statement, indicating that the possibility of the vaccine candidate in the reactive outbreak control and preventive protocols was observed by the ability to induce antibodies within one month of the vaccination, as well as the protection which is provided by two doses.

The Nipah virus was first observed in 1999 in Malaysia and has caused an annual outbreak in South and Southeast Asia and particularly in India, with a fatality rate of 40-75 per cent. The Nipah virus has been rated by the World Health Organisation as a high-priority pathogen as it causes death to up to 82 per cent of affected individuals, and there are no approved treatments and vaccines to stop it.

Nipah Vaccines: No Serious Side Effects Reported

The results are a breakthrough in the gene pool of Nipah vaccines, according to the scientists at the Indian Council of Medical Research National Institute of Virology at Uttar Pradesh in India, in another editorial accompanying the report in The Lancet.

The phase 1 trial involved 192 healthy individuals between the ages of 18 and 49 years.

Although one dose was not effective, 2 doses proved to be immunogenic, with the highest response rates being recorded in vaccinees who were administered 2 doses of the 100 microgram of HeV-sG-V separated by 28 days.

Scientists at the University of Oxford said that Nipah vaccines have achieved a milestone in their development.

No severe adverse events, hospitalisation, and deaths were reported. In the reports, ICMR-NIV experts indicated that the new vaccine must be and should be tested in a larger phase 2 trial, which, in turn, would help bring more light to the safety, not to mention the extent of protection that the vaccine would provide.Nipah virus disease is a recent infectious disease that is zoonotic and is caused by the Nipah virus. It may result in acute encephalitis, severe respiratory disease and in most of the instances mortality.