New N95 Mask Can Kill COVID-19 Virus Upon Contact

New N95 Masks Can Kill The COVID-19 Virus Upon Contact

Researchers have developed a new N95 face mask which can potentially reduce COVID-19 spread and also kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus upon contact with it.

As COVID-19 cases continue to fluctuate every month, countries are in a dilemma about whether or not they should lift the compulsory mask mandate. Even when cases are reducing, this does not guarantee any safety. Health experts and researchers continue to advice people to follow the protocols as usual. Experts also stated recently that any other type of masks apart from the N95 mask is ineffective against the COVID virus. Researchers have developed a new N95 face mask that can potentially reduce COVID-19 spread and also kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus upon contact with it. Add to that, the mask is environmentally friendly as the mask can potentially be worn longer, causing less plastic waste as it does not need to be replaced as frequently, the researchers said.

Specialty Of The N95 Mask

The N95 mask contains active filtration layers made of broad-spectrum antimicrobial polymers onto the polypropylene filters. These layers and filters have the capacity to reduce the spread of the covid-19 and also kill it as the virus comes in contact with it.

Cloth Masks Ineffective: Experts

Experts say that cloth masks are only effective when everybody is wearing them. In case there are some people wearing masks and the others are not, then there is a string chance that people might contract the virus very easily. The filtration effectiveness of cloth masks is generally lower than that of medical masks and N95 masks. Experts' advice is that if you have a weakened immune system or have a higher risk of serious illness, wear a mask that provides you with the most protection possible when you're in a crowded area and otherwise.

Do Vaccinated People Also Need To Wear An N95 Mask?

Being vaccinated might mean that you are less prone to get COVID but you are still not completely safe. The COVID-19 virus is constantly mutating, and experts still have not been able to identify the severity of the most recently mutated virus. On top of that, old vaccines might not work against new newly mutated virus. While you go on about doing your regular activities, be sure to follow protocols. Wearing a mask, especially N95 mask, is necessary even for vaccinated people as there have been reports of people contracting COVID twice and also after getting vaccinated.

Prevention Tips For You

Here are few preventive measures you should follow

Wear an N95 mask

Clean your hands or sanitize them regularly

Maintain safe physical distance

Get vaccinated

Make it a priority to get the recent booster dose

Follow the protocols that has been issued in your region

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention. Call in advance so your healthcare provider can direct you to the right health facility. This protects you and prevents the spread of viruses and other infections.

