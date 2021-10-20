New Mutation Of Delta Variant Responsible For 6% Of Covid Cases In UK: It’s 10 Times More Infectious

AY.4.2 is 10 times more infectious than the original covid strain.

A new mutation of the Delta variant of Covid has emerged in the UK and it has infected a large number of people. While Delta remains the dominant variant in the country, latest official data suggests that the new type accounts for 6% of Covid cases.

Known as AY.4.2, the new descendant of the Delta variant contains mutations that might give the virus survival advantages. Also called as "Delta Plus" in some quarters, this new offshoot makes coronavirus 10 times more infectious, say experts. However, it is not yet considered a variant of concern or variant under investigation. Tests are under way to understand its potential in terms of infection and transmission.

Original Delta variant (B.1.617.2) became the dominant type of COVID-19 in circulation in the UK in May 2021 after overtaking the Alpha variant. Because it is highly contagious and has the potential to cause a severe form of the disease, it was classified a variant of concern by the World Health OrganizationWHO. The Delta variant is found to be twice as contagious as previous variants. The Delta Plus variant identified in India (AY.1) have also been declared 'variant of concern' by the organisation.

The new mutation of the Delta variant AY.4.2 was first identified in July 2021 in the UK. Since then, the number of infections has been increasing slowly.

Some more facts about AY.4.2

It contains two new mutations, A222V and Y145H, in the spike protein, the part of the virus that attaches to human cells. Scientists are still not clear how these mutations will affect the virus' behaviour.

According to Prof Francois Balloux, director of University College London's Genetics Institute, these mutations have been found in various other SARS-CoV-2 lineages since the beginning of the pandemic, but until now remained at low frequency. However, he said neither of these mutations are seen in any Variant of Concern identified so far. At this stage, experts don't think the new AY.4.2 strain of Covid-19 is a cause for concern.

Prof Balloux suggested that AY.4.2 is likely to be up to 10 percent more transmissible, which is nothing compared with Alpha and Delta, which were something like 50 to 60 percent more transmissible. But he noted that A.Y.4.2 is worthwhile keeping an eye on it

An update on AY.4.2. Its trajectory in the UK hasn't changed over the last 2 days. The increase also doesn't seem region-specific, which may suggest A.Y.4.2 is intrinsically more transmissible, rather than being carried by a demographic event (e.g. Immensa testing debacle). 9/ pic.twitter.com/fq1dsToYir Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) October 19, 2021

To summarise, the recent rise in the UK of AY.4.2 would be compatible with a transmissibility advantage of ~10%. As such, it feels worthwhile keeping an eye on it. Though, based on its genetic make-up, it is not a priori an obvious VoC candidate. 8/ Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) October 16, 2021

The Prime Minister's official spokesman told BBC that investigation is currently underway and health officials are keeping a very close eye on it.

A few cases of AY.4.2 have also been identified in US and Denmark. Israel has also reportedly confirmed its first case of AY.4.2 on Tuesday.

