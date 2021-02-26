COVID-19 cases are again rising in the country and therefore it is very important to make sure that everybody is getting diagnosed properly to make sure the fatality rate is under control. No you don't have to go to a hospital and stand in a long queue. Then what? A team of researchers has developed a stamp-sized chip that may help diagnose Covid-19 in just 55 minutes. According to the researchers this tool can help diagnose COVID-19 in 55 minutes or less with the help of programmed magnetic nanobeads and a diagnostic tool that plugs into an off-the-shelf cell phone.