New MERS Coronavirus Detected In Abu Dhabi, WHO Confirms First Case

The COVID pandemic may have ended, but the virus is still infecting people in various parts of the world. In a recent report, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that a 28-year-old man from Abu Dhabi has tested positive for the potentially fatal and deadly MERS Coronavirus Infection (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus). According to the initial test reports, 108 other people who came in close contact with the infected man have been examined by the city health officials, but no secondary infections have been found as of yet. Speaking to the media, the officials said, "The infected man has been hospitalised last month and is undergoing treatment. The current condition of the infected man is still awaited."

In a report, the WHO Ahas revealed that a total of 2,605 cases of the MERS-CoV virus have been reported so far, with 936 associated deaths. So what is this new virus? Can it trigger a COVID-19-like pandemic across the globe? Let's check the details of this virus and the various symptoms that a [atoetn may experience after contracting the virus.

New MERS Coronavirus Infection: All That You Need To Know

In 2012, Saudi Arabia reported the first case of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV). More than 27 countries have so far been found to have the virus, including Algeria, Austria, Bahrain, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Oman, the Philippines, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and Yemen. Scroll down to know the features and characteristics of this virus and the symptoms that it can make the patient experience.

How does the MERS virus spread?

The newly detected MERS Coronavirus is a viral respiratory disease caused by the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS CoV). It is a zootonic virus that people and animals can both contract. According to WHO data, unprotected contact with infected dromedary camels was the main method of infection in Saudi Arabia (the place where it all began in 2012).

There are many different types of viruses in the coronavirus family, which can cause illnesses including the common cold, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), and coronavirus disease-2019 (Covid-19).

Symptoms of MERS-COVID virus

WHO states that fever, coughing, and shortness of breath are common MERS symptoms. Although pneumonia is common, MERS patients may not always have the illness. Diarrhoea and other gastrointestinal symptoms have also been noted in MERS patients.

What Are The Available Treatment Options?

No vaccination or specialised therapy for MERS-CoV is presently available, however, numerous such vaccines and therapies are being tested in humans. Patients with MERS receive supportive care that is dependent on their clinical state in the absence of MERS-specific medicines.

