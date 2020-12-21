As the world awaits the vaccine for coronavirus the emergence of the new variant of the deadly virus has put the world on ‘high alert’ as 2021 knocks at the door. The new lineage code-named as B.1.1.7 has widely tracked in the recent cases in the UK. Various countries have halted flights to and from the United Kingdom following the discovery of the new variant of SARS-CoV-2. Scientists Trying To Understand The New Variant Of Covid-19 The scientists have scrambled to figure out whether the UK variant titled 'B.1.1.7' is really more adept at the human-to-human transmission. They're also wondering