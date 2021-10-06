New Infectious Disease Reported In Japan; Yezo Virus Causes Fever, Drop In Blood Platelets

Japanese researchers have found a new infectious virus that is causing fever and a drop in blood platelets in infected patients. Here is everything you need to know.

As the world continues to reel against the deadly coronavirus, a set of researchers in Japan have found a new virus that can infect humans and cause disease. Researchers from Hokkaido University have discovered a new nairovirus in Japan that is spread by infectious tick bites, according to a new study. The Yezo virus was detected when a 41-year-old man was admitted to the hospital in 2019 with a fever and leg pain after being bitten by a tick while walking in a Hokkaido forest.

After two weeks of treatment, he was released. All tick-borne viruses that were known at the time were found to be negative in the male. The following year, another patient was admitted with similar symptoms after also being bitten by a tick.

Japan's New Infectious Virus: Know Of Its Origins And The Symptoms

The "Yezo virus's" origin was previously unclear, but experts have finally discovered how it spreads. Fever, as well as reduced numbers of leukocytes and blood platelets, are some of the symptoms. Hokkaido University researchers, led by virologist Keita Matsuno of the university's International Institute for Zoonosis Control, performed genetic analysis on blood samples from the two patients and discovered a new nairovirus. This virus family contains the "Nairobi Sheep Virus" and the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus, both of which are transmitted through tick bites.

According to the study published in the journal Nature Communications, the researchers has been looking for evidence of the virus in blood samples of patients who had similar symptoms and were hospitalised to the hospital since 2014. They discovered Yezo virus evidence in at least five other individuals, all of whom had high fevers, low blood platelets, and white blood cells. These patients also showed signs of abnormal liver function. Matsuno further confirmed that at least "seven people were infected with this new virus in Japan but no deaths have been confirmed" so far.

Experts Call For An Urgent Investigation To Know Of Its Spread

Researchers discovered signs of Yezo antibodies in raccoons and Hokkaido Sika deer, which are native to the region, after screening blood samples taken from wildlife over a 10-year period beginning in 2010. The study also discovered Yezo virus RNA in three major tick species across the island in Japan's north. While there have been no fatalities linked to Yezo so far, Matsuno believes that testing beyond Hokkaido and in hospitals across Japan is now critical.