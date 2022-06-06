All About The New ICMR Guidelines For Type 1 Diabetes Management

What Is Type-1 Diabetes?

People with type 1 diabetes: Here's everything you need to know about the new ICMR guidelines.

ICMR Guidelines: The Indian Council of Medical Research issued guidelines for managing type 1 diabetes on Monday. These guidelines have come after the disproportionate pandemic affecting people with diabetes. Due to the coronavirus, people with diabetes have faced a high risk for severe illness and mortality. ICMR's research body has released the type 1 diabetes guidelines for the first time. Earlier it was released for type 2 diabetes. India has become the world's second largest adult population of this disease. Do you know every 6th person who has diabetes in the world is an Indian?

All About The Guidelines

The Type 1 Diabetes ICMR Guidelines are a complete record providing guidance on diabetes care in adolescents, adults and children. All branches of these guidelines are equipped with a format. This will help to recall the scientific advancements and understanding in clinical care that have recently taken place in the past.

150% Increase In The Number Of Diabetics

According to the ICMR report, the number of diabetics has increased by 150% in the last three decades. In addition, the increasing prevalence of pre-diabetes indicates a further increase in diabetes shortly. Citing the guidelines by ICMR, "Diabetes in the nation has got all the income group including middle, upper and even the deprived provinces of the community."

Highest Number Of Diabetics In India

ICMR stated in the guidelines, 'More than one million children and adolescents have type 1 diabetes. Current assessments by the International Diabetes Federation indicate that India has the highest cases of type 1 diabetes. Therefore, Secretary Balram Bhargava, Department of Health Research and Director General of ICMR, has issued guidelines for managing time 1 diabetes.

What Is ICMR's Biggest Concern?

The ICMR has outlined the age at which type 2 diabetes is presented in the guidelines. However, there is a progressive decrease in the prevalence of the disease in the age group of 25-34 years, both in urban and rural areas. This is a matter of extreme concern.

You may like to read