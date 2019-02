HBV has an extremely narrow host range and almost exclusively infects humans. ©Shutterstock

Researchers have developed a humanised mouse model to study liver cirrhosis development induced by hepatitis B virus infection.

Developing an ideal animal model of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection is difficult because the virus has an extremely narrow host range and almost exclusively infects humans, Xinhua news agency reported.

Previous studies show that mesenchymal stem cells from human bone marrow (hBMSCs) have the potential to differentiate into hepatocyte-like cells in vitro and continue to maintain essential hepatocyte functions in vivo after being transplanted into host mouse livers.

Hepatocytes make up 70 to 85 per cent of the liver mass, the researchers from Xiamen University and Zhejiang University, said.

For the study, the research team transplanted hBMSCs into mice.

The mice show robust differentiation and proliferation of functional human hepatocytes and multiple immune cells, according to the research paper published in the British Journal of Gut.

After HBV infection, the humanised mice developed specific immune and inflammatory responses and showed progression to chronic hepatitis and liver cirrhosis.

The researchers said the new humanised mouse model recapitulates the liver cirrhosis induced by human HBV infection, providing opportunities for better understanding the immune pathophysiology of HBV and testing promising antiviral therapies in vivo.

According to the World Health Organisation, an estimated 257 million people are living with HBV infection, which can cause chronic infection and put people at high risk of death from cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Source: IANS