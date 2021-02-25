A new highly transmissible and intractable COVID-19 variant has been detected in New York. According to the reports the new variant called B.1.526 is spreading uncontrollably and can pose a serious life threat. The researchers have stated that the new COVID-19 variant carries a highly dangerous mutation that has the capability to weaken the effectiveness of vaccines. The highly contagious coronavirus variant was initially detected in samples that were collected in New York in November last year. The study showed that by mid-February about 12% of the total COVID-19 cases were found infected with the new variant. Why is this