The discovery of a new strain of coronavirus in Britain earlier this month prompted may countries to suspend flights to and from the UK. However a media report suggested that the new Covid-19 variant which is believed to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the previous strains existed in Germany since November. Researchers at Hannover Medical School detected the new variant in samples of an elderly patient who tested positive for coronavirus around November and later died said a report in the German national daily Die Welt published on Monday. However Germany officially reported its first known