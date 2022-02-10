New Guidelines Issued For International Travellers To India: Important Things To Note

The Ministry of Health has issued fresh guidelines for travellers to India from abroad. Read on to know how it may affect you.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on in different places around the world. The decline seen in the current wave comes with regional variations and experts urge governments and individuals to exercise caution. They also highlight the need to monitor the continuously changing nature of the COVID-19 virus and evolution of variants of concern. Keeping all this in mind, the government has issued revised guidelines for international travellers to India. The government has taken a risk-based approach while formulating these guidelines, which, while monitoring the nature and spread of infection in India and abroad, also takes into account the fact that there should be further restrictions on economic activities.

What Travellers need to do before their journey

Let's take a look at the latest guidelines for international travellers to India.

All travellers will have to submit complete and factual information in self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal before travel, including travel details of last 14 days.

All travellers will have to upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report. The test must be conducted 72 hrs prior to journey.

Fully vaccinated people may be exempt from the need to provide the RT-PCR test report.

Travellers will also have to submit a declaration regarding the authenticity of the report and if any anomaly is found in the report, they will be liable for criminal prosecution.

Travellers will have to give an undertaking that they would abide by the decision of the appropriate government authority regarding post arrival requirement to undergo home/institutional quarantine/ self-health monitoring.

Guidelines for travellers prior to Boarding

The government has also issued certain guidelines that travellers have to follow before boarding their flight to India. Do's and Don'ts will be provided to travellers along with the ticket by the airlines/agencies concerned.

TRENDING NOW

Airlines will allow the boarding of only those passengers who have filled in all the information in the Self Declaration Form on the Air Suvidha portal and uploaded the negative RT-PCR test report or COVID -19 vaccination certificate as proof of being fully vaccinated.

Only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after thermal screening.

All passengers must download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices.

Guidelines for travellers once they board their flight

These are the guidelines that travellers need to follow once they board their flight. There will be in-flight announcements regarding COVID-19 appropriate precautionary measures that one needs to follow. These announcements will also be made at airports and during transit.

In-flight crew will ensure that COVID appropriate behaviour is followed at all times.

If any passenger COVID symptoms during flight, he/she shall be isolated as per protocol.

To avoid any congestion at the arrival airports, proper in-flight announcements must be made by the airlines on testing requirements and people who need to undergo such testing.

Guidelines to be followed on arrival

Social distancing must be ensured during de-boarding.

Travellers must submit to thermal screening by health officials after arrival.

Travellers must show the self-declaration form filled to the airport health staff.

Symptomatic passengers shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per laid down protocol.

There will be random post-arrival testing at the airport on arrival.

If any travellers are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network and they shall be treated/isolated as per laid down standard protocol.

All travellers will self-monitor their health for next 14 days of arrival.

If travellers under self-health monitoring, develop symptoms of COVID-19, they will immediately self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number.

Guidelines for International travellers arriving at seaports/land ports

The government has issued guidelines for international arrivals at seaports and land ports also. Facility for online registration is not available for such passengers currently.

International travellers arriving through seaports/land ports will undergo the same protocol as above.

Travellers will have to submit the self-declaration form to the concerned government authorities at seaports/land ports on arrival.

Children below the age of 5 years are exempted from both pre- and post-arrival testing.

Symptomatic children on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring period shall have to undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol.

It must be noted that there are many countries across the world that have agreement with India on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates of nationally recognised or WHO recognised vaccines. Many countries that do not have a similar agreement with India also exempt Indian citizens fully vaccinated with Nationally recognised or WHO recognised vaccines. Hence, on the basis of reciprocity, rules for travellers from countries which provide quarantine-free entry to Indians will be relaxed but they have to be fully vaccinated.

You may like to read

(With inputs from Agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES