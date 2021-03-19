Coronavirus has mutated yet again and the strain has been identified in the French Recently, France reported a highly contagious coronavirus variant that can hide from Covid-19 nasal swab tests. The new strain of severe respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) was detected in Brittany in western France. Following this, the French government has imposed a month-long lockdown on Paris and other parts of the north after a faltering vaccine rollout and spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants. Also Read - India sees massive surge in COVID-19 cases: 400 infected with variants, UP CM Yogi releases new guidelines

If sources are to be believed, the French ministry of health and social affairs announced Monday that eight out of 79 people who were infected with the new virus did not test positive for the coronavirus. Despite being tested negative, the patients showed typical Covid-19 symptoms. According to media reports, confirming infections with this particular variant is a bit tricky. Also Read - List of COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects: Here’s How To Deal With Each of Them

French Variant Can Hide From Covid-19 Nasal-Swab Tests

People infected with this new variant nicknamed “le variant Breton” may test negative despite in the gold-standard PCR tests despite showing typical symptoms of the coronavirus. However, the infection was confirmed after a blood test analysis in the 8 patient who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. All of the patients who tested positive have died. Also Read - Can a single vaccine give us a COVID-19 free life or yearly booster doses are required? Here's what experts say

So far, studies have not indicated that the new mutation causes more severe infectious or is contagious. However, more research is needed to know this with certainty. Scientists are also trying to determine if the response of the variant to the vaccines available.

Resurgence Of Coronavirus Cases Is Alarming

The number of coronavirus cases are constantly rising in France and most of Europe, reported World Health Organsiation (WHO). The most prominent variant leading to an increase in Covid cases is B.1.1.7 variant, which has wreaked havoc in many countries.

At present, there are three dominant variants that are cause of concern, including B.1.1.7 (UK variant), B.1.351 (South African Strain), and P.1 (Brazilian variant) as they have been causing a massive number of infections across the globe.

It has been reported that viruses mutate all the time to survive. This is the reason why mutations are occurring everywhere. However, each time a new variant occurs, it becomes essential to investigate it to know if its more deadly or contagious.