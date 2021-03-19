Coronavirus has mutated yet again and the strain has been identified in the French Recently France reported a highly contagious coronavirus variant that can hide from Covid-19 nasal swab tests. The new strain of severe respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) was detected in Brittany in western France. Following this the French government has imposed a month-long lockdown on Paris and other parts of the north after a faltering vaccine rollout and spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants. If sources are to be believed the French ministry of health and social affairs announced Monday that eight out of 79 people who