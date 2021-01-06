Osteoporosis is a condition that affects millions of people across the world. It is a growing global problem which can be defined as the underlying cause of painful, debilitating and life-threatening broken bones – known as fragility fractures. The debilitating condition can be treated by making some lifestyle changes and medication. Scientists have been working endlessly to come up with new medicines that can help people with osteoporosis. Also Read - Osteoporosis Diet: 5 vital nutrients you need for strong bones

In fact, a new study published in the journal Biophysical Journal states that a team of researchers have developed a new form of a drug called calcitonin that can help treat calcium-related disorders. Also Read - World Osteoporosis Day 2020: Signs you’re losing your bones

Calcitonin – A New Option For Osteoporosis Patients

For the study, a team of researchers developed a stabilized form of human calcitonin, which is a peptide drug already used for people with osteoporosis. According to Elizabeth Topp, Professor, Purdue University in the US., this technology can help make these calcitonin drugs safe and more effective to use. She, along with a research team, created a prodrug form of the peptide hormone to increase its effectiveness as an osteoporosis treatment. Also Read - World Osteoporosis Day 2020: 6 ways to prevent bone loss

Calcitonin helps with normal calcium hemostasis in humans. When prescribed to osteoporosis patients, calcitonin inhibits bone resorption, resulting in increased bone mass. Unfortunately, human calcitonin undergoes fibrillation in aqueous solution, leading to reduced efficacy when used as a therapeutic. As a substitute, osteoporosis patients have prescribed salmon calcitonin. It does not fibrillate as rapidly but suffers from a low potency and the potential for several adverse side effects.

“Our approach will increase the therapeutic potential of human calcitonin, promising a more effective option to replace salmon calcitonin for osteoporosis and related disorders,” Topp added. To decrease the fibrillation propensity and increase the therapeutic benefit of human calcitonin, Purdue researchers phosphorylated specific amino acid residues.

“This technology provides a way to stabilize them in a reversible way so that the stabilizing modification comes off when the drug is given to the patient,” Topp said.

Natural Ways To Reduce The Risk Of Bone-Related Problems

Osteoporosis occurs when the body starts to lose too much bone tissues, thereby causing the bones to lose strength and density. It elevates the risk of problems like fractures, which can be debilitating. However, it can be prevented by taking some preventive measures.

Soak up the sun for vitamin D, which is a vital nutrient required for the absorption of calcium – the building block of your bones

Eat foods rich in calcium such as dairy products, green leafy vegetables, soy, sardines, etc.

Keep your intake of vitamin K high in order to keep your bones strong

Avoid smoking and cut back on alcohol

Beat stress to keep your bones intact

Get rid of the extra kilos if you’re overweight or obese

Try oil massages

(with inputs from IANS)