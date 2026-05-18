New Ebola strain to Hantavirus and Nipah virus: 5 deadly viral outbreaks of 2026 so far

From the deadly Ebola virus making a sudden comeback with a new strain in Congo to Hantavirus raising concerns over another pandemic, here are the top 5 worst viral outbreaks we saw in the year 2026.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 18, 2026 12:06 PM IST

New Ebola strain to Hantavirus and Nipah virus: 5 deadly viral outbreaks of 2026 so far

The year 2026 has been a challenging one for virologists and global health experts, marked by a series of alarming viral outbreaks across the world. So far, it has reinforced the constant and evolving threat posed by infectious diseases. From the deadly Ebola virus making a sudden comeback with a new lethal strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo to Nipah cases in parts of Asia and a sudden rise in hantavirus infections -- a rodent-borne virus -- the year has kept public health systems on high alert.

As the news about the re-emergence of the deadly Ebola virus leaves people across the globe worried and panicking, let's take a quick look at the top 5 viruses that are currently a serious threat to the entire human race.

5 Deadly Virus Outbreaks That Shook The World In 2026

Here are the top 5 viruses that left the entire virological community across the world baffled in the year 2026:

Ebola Virus Outbreak

The Ebola virus was first identified in 1976 near the Ebola river. Known for its severe symptoms and high mortality rate, the virus is placed under the category of being one of the deadliest threats to the human community. The virus transmits through direct contact with the infected individual's bodily fluids. Some of the early signs of the Ebola virus infection include: Fever, fatigue, and body aches can look mild, but the illness of an intensifies into severe bleeding, dehydration, and organ failure.

Hantavirus Outbreak

Just before the Ebola outbreak was notified by the WHO, the world witnessed cases of one of the rare viruses - the hantavirus. Although it is not a new virus and has been known to doctors and researchers for years, the recent outbreak attracted massive global attention because the reported cases were associated with international travellers on a cruise ship.

Hantavirus infections are mainly linked to rodents. Humans can become infected after exposure to contaminated rodent urine, saliva, or droppings, especially in poorly ventilated or dusty spaces. In many cases, people inhale tiny virus particles while cleaning storage rooms, old buildings, grain areas, or rodent-infested spaces.

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Nipah Virus Outbreak

The Nipah virus, also known as the NiV, is another serious viral threat that made a sudden comeback in the early weeks of 2026. The virus has a high transmissibility rate and has so far no vaccines, making it a dangerous viral threat for the human community. Nipah virus infection often starts with fever and headache, but can quickly turn into a severe respiratory distress and encephalitis. But the thing that makes it more dangerous is its ability to switch from animals to humans -- often through fruit bats and then spread between people through close contact.

According to the reports, countries like India, Malaysia, and Bangladesh respondend swiftly with school closures , travel restrictions in affected zones and rigorous contact tracing. Rapid isolation of suspected cases helped prevent a large outbreak. Public advisories were the people against consuming partially eaten fruits and encouraged reporting symptoms early.

Norovirus Outbreak

Norovirus has also been in the headlines recently after an outbreak was reported from a cruise ship. This virus is extremely contagious and is known to cause severe vomiting and diarrhea once it enters the human body. It is sometimes called the "stomach flu" or the "stomach bug." However, norovirus illness is not related to the flu. The flu is caused by the influenza virus. Norovirus causes acute gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach or intestines. Most people with norovirus illness get better within 1 to 3 days; but they can still spread the virus for a few days after.

Measles Outbreak

In the last 24 hours, Bangladesh has reported several fresh deaths associated with the recent measles outbreak in the country. Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that spreads through respiratory droplets in the air. It triggers a distinct blotchy red rash, severe flu-like symptoms, and high fevers. While there is no specific medical cure, it is highly preventable through the routine two-dose MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine.

To to stay safe during an outbreak?

How To Stay Safe During Viral Outbreak

While the scientists have noted that viruses are here to stay and they will keep coming back after undergoing mutations - posing serious threats to the human community, the fact that matters the most right now is to understand the basic protocols that can help contain the spread of these viruses. Here are some easy tips to follow in order to stay safe from these deadly viruses:

Maintain good hygiene: Wash hands and sanitise after public exposure. Avoid close contact with sick individuals, especially in outbreak-prone areas Stay updated: Follow official health advisories and verified news Get vaccinated when possible: Vaccines play a crucial role in preventing severe disease.

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