A recent research conducted by the researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison has developed a new, low-cost wound dressing that could dramatically speed up healing. You must be thinking how exactly it works. Right?

Well, it generates energy based on human body motion to apply gentle electrical pulses at the site of an injury. According to the German news agency, during the study, the scientists observed that the bandages reduced healing times to a mere three days compared to nearly two weeks for the normal healing process.

The Science Daily website cited a professor of materials science and engineering at UW-Madison, Xudong Wang, as saying, “We were surprised to see such a fast recovery rate. We suspected that the devices would produce some effect, but the magnitude was much more than we expected.”

Notably, this new dressing has small electrodes linked to a band looped around a wearer’s torso. Based on the natural expansion and contraction of the wearer’s rib-cage during breathing, the electricity is generated. The resulting energy is used to deliver low-intensity electric pulses to the wound site.

In addition to that Wang mentioned, “The nature of these electrical pulses is similar to the way the body generates an internal electric field.” And, these pulses won’t harm healthy tissues.