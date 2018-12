Amidst the growing rates of death due to bone marrow cancer, scientists have found a therapeutic drug to improve outcomes and survival rates for patients with such a serious disease. Recently, during a clinical trial at Newcastle University in Britain, the researchers treated patients affected with myeloma with a drug called lenalidomide. Myeloma is a blood cancer that arises from the plasma cells and affects several body areas like skull, spine, ribs, and pelvis.

After the treatment, it was noticed that patients who were taking the drug were at a good and improved condition as compared to those who did not receive it. Professor Graham Jackson, one of the main researchers of the study was quoted as saying, “This is a major breakthrough as it shows that the long-term use of lenalidomide significantly improves the time myeloma patients stay in remission after initial therapy.” Currently, only three treatment options are available for the condition: Chemotherapy, stem-cell transplant and radiation.

The treatment of bone marrow cancer varies according to the patient’s condition. The severity of the condition and the person’s overall health are considered before deciding on the treatment options. According to the findings of this study published in Lancet Oncology, lenalidomide improves the overall survival rate of younger bone marrow cancer patients. During the research, the scientists suggested that lenalidomide should be used for newly diagnosed patients following a stem-cell transplantation. As a part of the study, they enrolled 1,971 newly diagnosed patients and randomly assigned 1137 to lenalidomide maintenance therapy and the rest 834 patients to observation after they completed their initial treatment.

The study results showed that lenalidomide can prolong the average remission time by more than two years in younger patients and by a year in older and less fit patients. Moreover, it reduced the risk of progression or death by more than 50 per cent in both the groups.