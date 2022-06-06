New Drug Brings Hope To Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients, Ups Their Survival Rate

A new gene drug combined with hormone therapy has the capability to improved the survival rate of women with stage four cancer called as metastatic cancer.

A new gene drug combined with hormone therapy has the capability to improved the survival rate of women with a genetic abnormality in their cancer. The results, published in the Lancet Oncology journal, showed patients with metastatic breast cancer who were given the drug Capivasertib, developed by AstraZeneca, survived almost twice as long than those given the standard treatment alone.

Capivasertib is a leading targeted inhibitor of the cancer-driving protein AKT, also known as PKB. The protein is a key node in a signaling network that becomes deregulated in a range of cancers and helps to drive the disease. This particular study compared the effectiveness of capivasetib, which inhibits AKT activity and combined it with fulvestrant, which is a hormone treatment that doctors currently use.

What Is Metastatic Breast Cancer

Metastatic breast cancer is when cancer cells have spread from the breast to other parts of the body. It's classified as advanced or stage 4 breast cancer. Metastatic breast cancer is the most advanced stage of breast cancer. Breast cancer develops when abnormal cells in the breast start to divide uncontrollably. A tumor is a mass or collection of these abnormal cells.

Metastasis refers to cancer cells that have spread to a new area of the body. In metastatic breast cancer, cells may spread to the Bones, Brain, Liver and Lungs. The name cancer based on its primary origin because the cancer cells causing it are still breast cancer cells. The breast cancer that spreads to other body parts is still called breast cancer.

Since the fatality rate of this stage is very high, the main goals of metastatic breast cancer treatment are to make sure that patients have the:

Longest survival possible with the disease

Fewest possible side effects from the cancer and its treatment

Best and longest quality of life possible

Experts have stated that for patients who are diagnosed with incurable cancer, hormone treatment could be effective to at least ensure longer survival rate for patients.

What Is Hormone Therapy

Experts define Hormonal therapy or endocrine therapy as an effective treatment for many tumors that test positive for either estrogen receptors (ER) or progesterone receptors (PR).

Hormone receptor-positive tumors may use hormones to fuel their growth. The goal of hormonal therapy is to lower the levels of estrogen and progesterone in the body or to block these hormones from getting to the cancer cells. If the hormones cannot get to the cancer cells, the cancer cannot use them to grow.

Who's Eligible And Who's Not

In general, hormonal therapy is recommended for all patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer. The available treatment options are based on several factors:

Whether you are still menstruating or have gone through menopause

The type of treatment you have already received or are currently receiving

How long it had been before the cancer recurred

How widespread the cancer is and whether you have symptoms that need to be managed

Your gender

Results Of This Study

According to the results reported by experts, patients showed some common mutations in their cancer symptoms. Almost 55 per cent of the women who were on the trial, could be expected to live for 39 months after being given the drug, Capivasertib. This drug has showed better results compared to any other treatment so far.