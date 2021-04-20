It is more than a year now that the world is in the grip of novel coronavirus. Cases are still rising and now there is another wave of COVID-19 in India. Amid this sudden spike in the country US researchers have developed a novel low-cost DNA-based vaccine that may not only provide protection against existing variants of coronavirus but also against its future strains. How Much Will The Vaccine Cost? The vaccine which will cost about $1 a dose has shown promising results in early animal testing said the team from the University of Virginia and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and