New Dengue Strain Found In Noida: Top Symptoms of DEN2 Dengue Virus You Should Never Ignore

The DEN2 strain of dengue is one of the most lethal variants of the dengue virus, and it can cause a severe drop in platelet count and red spots on the skin.

One of the most lethal strains of dengue virus DEN2 has been detected in a test sample which was sent by the Noida Health Authorities, officials said on Wednesday. The new dengue strain is known to be the most dangerous variant of the virus, which is capable of causing a severe drop in platelet count and red spots on the skin of the patients.

According to the doctors, the more common DEN1 strain manifests in symptoms such as fever and body aches (very similar to signs of cold and flu). but the new strain DEN2 of dengue virus can lead to high-grade fever, vomiting, skin rashes in the chest and dengue shock syndrome.

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, health experts have stated that the DEN 2 strain of dengue is also capable of causing multi-organ failure, and eventually, death in patients with severe signs and symptoms. "This time around, the majority of dengue patients report experiencing a high fever, along with nausea, bodily aches, and chest pain. Many patients have lamented having these symptoms for a very long time. In these situations, prompt medical attention is necessary to prevent complications." said Dr. Sudeshna Mahapatra. She further added that these consequences can include rapid organ failure and a sharp decline in platelet count.

DEN2 Dengue Virus: Severity, Symptoms And More

One of the four serotypes of the dengue virus that can cause dengue fever is DEN-2. It is a disease that is transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. The virus can be found in tropical and subtropical areas of the world, but it is most prevalent in South America, Southeast Asia, and the Caribbean.

An infection with the DEN-2 virus can result in moderate sickness with flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle discomfort, joint pain, and exhaustion. A more serious form of the virus termed dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF), which can be fatal, can develop in some circumstances.

The symptoms of DHF usually develop 3-7 days after the mosquito bite. They can include:

High fever (40 C/104 F) Severe headache Pain behind the eyes Muscle and joint pain Rash Bleeding gums or nose Easy bruising Rapid breathing Low blood pressure Fluid accumulation in the lungs or abdomen

It's crucial to see a doctor right away if you believe you have a DEN-2 infection. Dengue fever does not have a particular cure, although early detection and intervention might reduce the consequences.

How To Stay Safe From Dengue?

Avoiding mosquito bites is the most effective strategy to stave off dengue disease. This is possible by:

Wearing trousers and long sleeves Applying insecticide Staying inside during dawn and dusk, when mosquito activity is at its worst Removing mosquito breeding sites, such as standing water, from the area surrounding your home Dengue fever is preventable with a vaccination, but it is not readily accessible. Consult your doctor about receiving a vaccination if you will be visiting a region where dengue disease is prevalent.

Stay alert, stay safe!

