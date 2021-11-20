New Delta Sub-Lineage Found In Sri Lanka, Health Minster Cautions People

The original Delta variant (B16172) was first detected in India in October 2020

The transmissibility of the new sub-lineage of Covid-19 Delta variant is not known yet. It is the second Delta sub-lineage found in the Island nation.

Sri Lankan Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella on Friday has urged people to stay cautious as another sub-lineage of Covid-19 Delta variant is spreading in the country. The new Delta sub-lineage, named B.1.617.2.104, has been detected in certain provinces.

In a Twitter message, Chandima Jeewandara, Director in the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine, informed people that the new variant is spreading in the North, North Central and Southern provinces. The transmissibility of the variant is not known yet. Samples would be sent to Hong Kong to examine its transmissibility, the expert said.

According to Jeewandara, Sri Lanka has now two unique sub-lineages of the Delta variants AY.28 and AY.104 both of which originated in the country.

There is another SARS-CoV-2 variant that originated in Sri Lanka. It is called B.411 and it is a lineage of the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 virus. This was the first one that originated in the country, Jeewandara stated.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella has appealed to the people to follow the necessary Covid-19 protocols and support the government's efforts to contain to contain the Covid-19 epidemic. According to him, 75 per cent of the Country's population are now vaccinated with both doses, and the booster shot being administered to those above 60 years of age.

The island nation is administering the Pfizer-BioNTech shots to those above 60 years. As of Friday, over 160,000 eligible people have received their third jab.There needs to be some sacrifices from the side of the people too, he added.

Most common sub-lineages of Delta variant in India

The original Delta variant (B16172) was first detected in India in October 2020. It rapidly spread across the world, emerging as the dominant variant globally. In May 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it as a "variant of global concern" because of its increased transmissibility and increased ability to cause a severe form of the disease.

According to the US CDC, the Delta variant is more than 2x as contagious as previous variants. Some studies have suggested the Delta variant can cause more severe illness than previous variants in unvaccinated people. But Delta variant breakthrough infections have also been reported in fully vaccinated people.

Several sublineages of the Delta variant have emerged across the globe. AY.33 and AY.4 are the most common sub-lineages of Delta found in India, according to data from Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium. In October 2021, the UK designated the Delta variant sub-lineage known as Delta AY.4.2 as a Variant Under Investigation (VUI) over its increased growth rate in the country.