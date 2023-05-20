New Delhi To Host International Conference on India Pharma & India Medical Device

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

Organized by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, the two-day International Conference on 'India Pharma & India Medical Devices' will begin from May 26, 2023 in New Delhi.

The 8th edition of the International Conference on 'India Pharma & India Medical Device 2023' will be organized from May 26 - 27, 2022 in New Delhi. Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will be launching the event that aims to promote India as a Manufacturing hub of quality medical products in the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Sector. The Department of Pharmaceuticals has collaborated with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) to organize the event.

During the event, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will also formally launch the National Medical Devices Policy, 2023, the Export Promotion Council for Medical Devices and a new scheme called "Assistance for Medical Devices Clusters for Common Facilities (AMD-CF)."

The Medical Devices Sector is expected to grow to 50 Bn US$ by 2030. Dr. Mandaviya believes that the Indian Pharmaceutical Sector, which is known as the Pharmacy of the World, will contribute a lot more in the coming years both for domestic needs and for global needs.

With the new Assistance for Medical Devices clusters for Common Facilities scheme, the government aims to strengthen infrastructure facilities in the medical devices clusters and testing facilities for medical devices.

India Pharma and India Medical Device 2023

The first day of the conference (26th May) will be organised on the theme "Sustainable MedTech 5.0: Scaling and Innovating Indian MedTech" dedicated for India Medical Device sector. The second day ( 27th May 2023) is dedicated for the Pharmaceutical sector on the theme "Indian pharma industry: Delivering Value through Innovation."

Over 700 participants from the pharmaceutical and medical device industries from around the world are expected to attend the conference.

A study reports on Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices will also be released during the inaugural session of the conference.

Dr. Mandaviya stated that such conferences and deliberations will help in improving the organic and sustainable growth of the Healthcare, Pharma, and Medical Device industry, to be able to realize their full potential.

