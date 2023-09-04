New COVID Wave Hits US As Country Witnesses Massive Jump In Pirola Variant Cases

New COVID Wave Is Here

According to the latest data, the United States is currently experiencing a new wave of COVID-19 cases, driven by the BA.2.86 Omicron subvariant, also known as Pirola.

The newly detected Pirola variant of COVID-19 is spreading like a forest fire in the United States. Taking cognizance of the deteriorating situation across the country, and the worrisome mutations in the COVID strain's spike protein, experts have warned that the BA.2.86 variant unofficially called "Pirola" may be cause for concern as it is a newly designated, highly mutated variant of Omicron which triggered a surge in cases in a number of countries including the US.

The new variant has more than 30 mutations to its spike protein - located on the outer surface of a coronavirus - which helps it enter and infect human cells. These extra 30 mutations are also helping the virus infect those who are fully vaccinated against the virus. "Such a high number of mutations is notable. When we went from [Omicron variant] XBB.1.5 to [Eris] EG.5, that was maybe one or two mutations," experts told the media while explaining why the new variant is spreading rapidly suddenly.

As of September 4, 2023, there have been over 100,000 cases of the Pirola variant reported in the US. This represents a significant increase from just a few weeks ago when there were only a few thousand cases. Let's understand the unique characteristics of this new variant and how it is capable of throwing new challenges into the world.

TRENDING NOW

New COVID Wave Is Here!

Thought COVID-19 is over? The current surge in the US says there is much more this virus wants to do. A new variant of COVID-19 - BA.2.86, also known as Pirola is wreaking havoc in some parts of the world. Experts have also issued fresh warnings about the ability of this new variant to trigger a new wave across the globe in the future if proper care is not taken on time.

The Pirola variant is thought to be more transmissible than previous Omicron subvariants. It is also believed to be better at evading the body's immune response, making it more likely to cause breakthrough infections.

However, the good news is that the Pirola variant does not appear to be more severe than previous Omicron subvariants which had carried the fourth COVID wave in India. But does this ensure that the people who are getting infected are safe? Covid-19 is a virus that enters the body through the respiratory organs. It directly affects the lungs and heart, making it difficult for the body to perform or function normally. With rising speculations about another wave across the world, experts have urged everyone to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. They are also recommending that people wear masks in indoor public settings.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES