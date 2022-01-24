New COVID Variant? Omicron’s Sub-Lineage BA.2 Sparks Concern But You Need Not Worry

Stealth Omicron or BA.2 is a sublineage of the Omicron COVID-19 variant identified in some parts of the world that has raised concerns among health experts. Everything you need to know.

Not long ago, governments of various countries were slowly abandoning all COVID-19 regulations and restrictions. But a new sub-lineage of Omicron has raised concerns in some parts of the world. BA-2, a sub-lineage of the COVID Omicron type, is being investigated by UK health regulators. BA.2 has been recognized as a variation under examination by the UK Health Security Agency. They also suggested that it could provide a competitive advantage in terms of growth.

The novel COVID variant has been sequenced in 426 cases in the UK. The majority of cases of the variant under investigation have been reported from Denmark, India, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Singapore, in addition to the United Kingdom. Most instances have been documented in Denmark.

Is Sub-Lineage Of Omicron A Cause Of Concern?

BA.2 has yet to be classified as a variant of concern. According to persons familiar with the situation, this sub-lineage of the Omicron variety lacks the unique mutation present in Omicron, making it difficult to identify it from Delta. According to the UK Health Security Agency, 53 sequences of the BA.2 sub-lineage of Omicron had been identified in the UK so far.

"This sub-lineage, which was designated by Pangolin on December 6, does not have the spike gene deletion at 69-70 that causes S-gene target failure (SGTF), which has previously been used as a proxy to detect cases of Omicron. UKHSA are continuing to monitor data on the BA.2 sub-lineage closely," the statement said. Dr Meera Chand, Incident Director of the UKHSA, said, "It is the nature of viruses to evolve and mutate, so it's to be expected that we will continue to see new variants emerge as the pandemic goes on."

Experts also believe that the vaccines available thus far will have an effect against severe illness from infections caused by the BA.2 sub-variant.

About The New Omicron COVID Variant Called BA.2

According to the World Health Organization, Omicron, also known as B.1.1.529, contains three primary substrains: BA.1, BA.2, and BA.3 (WHO). BA.1 has dominated till now, with the WHO estimating that it accounts for a substantial majority of all Omicron cases.

The subvariant BA.2, called "Stealth Omicron," looks to be gaining traction in several regions of the world, notably Denmark and the United Kingdom. It is fast surpassing other Omicron subvariants, raising concerns that a more transmissible strain of Covid-19 is circulating in the community. The BA.2 was recently recognized as a variant under examination by the UK Health Security Agency.

However, the sub-lineage seem to be spreading faster in some parts of the world, with Denmark reporting the highest cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

