New COVID Variant Is Mutating: UK Reports 34 Cases of BA.2.86; Global Number Jumps To 65

In the last 24 hours, the UK has logged 34 new cases, and the global number of infections has risen to 65. This subvariant is thought to be more transmissible than previous Omicron strains, but it is not yet clear whether it is more severe.
BA.2.86 is a subvariant of Omicron, the dominant strain of coronavirus in the world. It was first detected in India in May 2023 and has since been found in other countries, including the UK, the US, Canada, and Australia. The subvariant is thought to be a descendant of the BA.2 subvariant, which was the dominant strain of Omicron in the spring of 2023.
According to the studies, the concerning characteristic of this variant is the availability of the mutations in its spike protein. BA.2.86 has a number of mutations that make it different from other Omicron subvariants. These mutations could make it more transmissible or evade the body's immune response. However, more research is needed to understand the full implications of these mutations.
"These mutations in BA.2.86 variant of COVID-19 could make it more transmissible or evade the body's immune response. However, more research is needed to understand the full implications of these mutations," experts were quoted as saying.
The best way to protect yourself from BA.2.86 is to get vaccinated and boosted. You should also wear a mask in public indoor settings and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
"While BA.2.86 is has a significant number of mutations to the viral genome compared to other currently circulating Covid variants, the data so far is too limited to draw firm conclusions about the impact this will have on the transmissibility, severity or immune escape properties of the virus," said Renu Bindra, Incident Director, UKHSA, in a statement.
