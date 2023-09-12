New COVID-19 Vaccine To Target Omicron Variant Gets FDA Nod: What You Need to Know

New COVID Vaccine Gets FDA Nod Amid Sudden Surge In Cases: Who Is Eligible For The Shot And Other Details

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday authorized a reformulated coronavirus vaccine in a bid to provide increased protection ahead of cooler weather even as the nation experiences a late-summer uptick of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. As per the data, the country is witnessing a sharp surge in daily COVID cases, mainly triggered by the newly detected BA.2.86 variant.

The new COVID-19 strain has more mutations in its spike protein, allowing it to infect people who have received all of their vaccinations. The FDA states that Moderna, Pfizer, and its German partner, BioNTech, manufacture the recently approved COVID shots, which target an omicron subvariant and were approved for everyone 6 months and older. By the end of the week, pharmacies, clinics, and medical offices might stock injections if the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention gives their approval on Tuesday.

Are You Eligible For The Newly Approved COVID Shot?

The CDC decides the age group and those who are eligible for the shot. In this case, the CDC has stated that everyone with prior COVID shots is eligible to get the booster dose, however, the main focus will be on those at greatest risk older Americans or people with weakened immune systems or other illnesses.

Is this another booster dose to stay safe from COVID infection? Although many individuals refer to the revised doses as boosters, health experts noted they actually reflect a new vaccination formulation.

Note: Even if you have already received COVID-19, it is still vital to get vaccinated and get boosted. By getting vaccinated, you can help avoid both your own recurrence of illness and the spread of the virus to others.

