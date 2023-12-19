New COVID Symptoms: 5 Warning Symptoms of JN.1 New COVID Variant You Should Know

Are you infected with the new COVID variant JN.1? Look out for these new symptoms of COVID-19.

Just at a time when the world was getting back to normalcy, a new variant of the deadly coronavirus has emerged as a fresh challenge to healthcare workers. In the last few weeks, this new COVID strain has infected Thousands of lives globally. Named as JN.1, the new COVID variant is now spreading rapidly across the countries. As per records, India is also put on alert following the detection of a positive case of JN.1 in Kerala.

With every new mutation in its spike protein, the virus comes back with a new strain, and a set of new signs and symptoms. While familiar COVID infection symptoms like cough and fever linger, this new strain JN.1 seems to whisper in unique ways, demanding extra vigilance. Let's understand the top 5 signs of the JN.1 variant and how to spot them at the initial stage for better protection.

Symptoms of JN.1 Variant of COVID-19

JN.1 COVID variant is spreading rapidly across the world, here are some signs and symptoms that are linked to this strain:

In the latest statement on the virulency of the new COVID variant JN.1, the global health body WHO (World Health Organisation), said that the symptoms of the JN.1 new Covid variant are mostly mild to moderate, which include - fever, runny nose, sore throat, and headache. Most patients may experience mild upper respiratory symptoms, which typically improve within four to five days.

In some rare cases, one may also notice gastrointestinal problems that can alter their digestive health, and thus lead to vomiting, and nautiousness.

Some of the other signs of COVID's new variant include:

Loss of Appetite & Nausea

Are you suddenly finding it hard to feel the urge to get hungry? As per experts, persistent nausea, distinct from the usual COVID fatigue, is popping up in some JN.1 cases. If it's sudden and accompanied by other symptoms, a doctor's visit is wise.

Extreme Fatigue & Muscle Weakness

Another sign of this new COVID variant is extreme fatigue. This sign is dominated by the debilitating fatigue and muscle weakness that makes basic tasks feel monumental another JN.1 hallmark. This exhaustion differs from the usual COVID fatigue and deserves medical evaluation.

India's First JN.1 Case Detected In Kerala: All You Need To Know

In India, the Covid subvariant JN.1 has been detected in Kerala so far. A 79-year-old woman had returned a positive result in an RT-PCR test on November 18, they said, adding that she had mild symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) and had recovered from Covid-19.

As per officials, more than 90% of the Covid cases in India at present are mild and in home isolation.