New COVID-Like Virus Found In Russian Bats Could Infect Humans, Resist Current Vaccines: Warn Scientists

Like SARS-CoV-2, Khosta-2 virus can infect human cells. Current COVID-19 vaccines may not protect us against the new virus, say US researchers.

There are hundreds of coronaviruses that are circulating in wildlife and some of them pose a threat to global health, as they can infect human cells. Hence, scientists have been emphasizing the need for developing a universal vaccine to protect against SARS-CoV-2 variants as well as many other similar animal-derived viruses to prevent COVID-like pandemics in the future. Underscoring the importance of having a universal coronavirus vaccine, a group of researchers has revealed that Khosta-2, a COVID-like virus that was recently discovered in a Russian bat, could infect humans and resist current vaccines.

According to the researchers, like SARS- CoV-2, Khosta-2 also belongs to the same sub-category of coronaviruses known as sarbecoviruses. But what is more concerning is that spike proteins from Khosta-2 can resist both the monoclonal antibodies and serum from individuals vaccinated for COVID-19.

The study led by Washington State University's Paul G. Allen School for Global Health was published in the journal PLoS Pathogens.

Michael Letko, WSU virologist and corresponding author of the study, underscored the need to broaden the design of vaccines to protect against all sarbecoviruses rather than targeting only some specific viruses.

What you need to know about Khosta-2 virus

It was in late 2020 that two viruses, Khosta-1 and Khosta-2, were discovered in Russian bats. Initially these viruses were thought to be not harmful to humans.

Genetically, these Russian viruses did not look like SARS-CoV-2, and so researchers initially thought that they may not pose a threat to human health. But when Letko's team looked at them more closely, they were quite surprised to find they can infect human cells. Khosta-1 appear to pose low risk to humans compared to Khosta-2.

You may like to read

As described by the researchers, like COVID-19 virus or SARS-CoV-2, Khosta-2 uses its spike protein to infect human cells. It does so by attaching to a receptor protein, called angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) that is found throughout human cells.

Current COVID-19 vaccines may not protect against Khosta-2 virus

To see if COVID-19 current vaccines can protect against the new virus, the research team used serum derived from individuals vaccinated for SARS-CoV-2, but the vaccines failed to neutralize Khosta-2. Further, they tested serum from people who had been infected with the omicron variant, but Khosta-2 was resistant to the antibodies.

Letko has cautioned that Khosta-2 can tuned out to be a potentially riskier virus when recombined with a second virus like SARS-CoV-2.