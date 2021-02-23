Lt Governor of Delhi - Anil Baijal has directed officials to launch cluster-based genome sequencing testing here as authorities and experts discussed new coronavirus (COVID-19) variants at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. There was no official confirmation however if the mutant variants have emerged in the national capital so far even though recent media reports cited a Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) study to claim that 7569 coronavirus mutants are in circulation in the country. “Newly Identified Indian COVID-19 Mutants Are Highly Contagious” Official sources said the lieutenant governor was told at the DDMA meeting