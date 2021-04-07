A whopping increase in the number of coronavirus cases has left India in a state of devastation. On Wednesday, India recorded 1,15,736 new coronavirus cases, which is 13 times higher than the cases recorded in the past two months. Many of these cases are accounted to the new variants which are considered more infectious than the initial variant of Covid. Most of these variants are better at evading the immune system and causing a severe infection.

Manisha Juthani, Associate Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Yale School of Medicine and Yale Medicine infectious diseases specialist said that the situation in India is concerning as the new Covid-19 variants that have infiltrated the population are more infectious and fatal. Also Read - Maharashtra COVID-19 Vaccine Shortage: People Asked To Go Back Home Due To Lack Of Doses

Covid-19 Variants, A Major Cause Behind The Surge

Juthani explained that the variants identified in India so far are playing a pivotal role in the surge of coronavirus cases. New variants, including the ‘double mutant’ in India, seem to be playing a part in the surge. According to the expert, one of the most concerning part is that several people in India have tested negative for Covid despite showing symptoms. She added that there is a possibility that a variant is spreading with a mutation that results in false-negative tests. Also Read - Punjab Night Curfew From 9pm To 5am, Blanket Ban On Political Gatherings, Violators To Be Booked

Long Covid, which refers to the effects of Covid-19 that remains beyond initial illness, is prominent in the UK, but it could become a worldwide problem. Thirty per cent of the people infected with the coronavirus are more likely to suffer from long term symptoms of the virus. However, vaccines may help ease these symptoms. Also Read - Wearing Mask Compulsory Even When Driving Alone, Says Delhi High Court

Does Changing Weather Elevate The Risk Of Covid-19 Infection?

Since Covid-19 is a respiratory infection, there are chances that it may show seasonal variation, but that is not the case. According to Manisha Juthani, “The anticipated seasonal variation that occurs with other respiratory viruses has not consistently proven to be the case. The common thread for spread appears to be close contact, particularly in indoor settings.

“In the winter season, indoor gatherings seem to be a source of spread because people remain indoors for warmth. In hot locations in the summer, indoor gatherings also seem to be sources of spread, likely because it is too hot to remain outdoors, and people gather indoors. Heating and air conditioning might even contribute to the spread of viral particles,” she added.

Are Young People Spreading The Infection More?

While young people remain the most social thereby transmitting the virus from one another, it is unclear if they are the reason behind the current spike. As per the expert, older adults in India are still getting infected, either because they haven’t received the vaccine yet or they are exposed to other people. Although the reason behind the surge is still unknown, “young adults have always been the most likely to engage in social behaviours and get infected.”

Taking appropriate measures, including masking, physical distancing and enforcing restrictions is important to curb the spread of coronavirus and its strains. With the increasing number of cases in India, people need to be mindful of their actions.

(with inputs from IANS)