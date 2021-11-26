New COVID-19 Variant With 32 Mutations Found In Botswana Can Break Through Vaccine Barrier

A most mutated variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Botswana, South Africa. Read on to know everything about this new strain.

A new highly mutated COVID-19 variant has been found in Botswana, South Africa. According to the preliminary reports, the variant is feared to have a high amount of spike mutations unseen before. Officials have also confirmed that the country is seeing a major surge in its daily COVID-19 cases due to this new variant. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the national public health institute of South Africa, earlier confirmed that a new variant classed as B.1.1.529 has been detected in the country and its 22 cases were recorded following genomic sequencing collaborations.

South Africa In The Grip Of Fourth COVID-19 Wave

Speaking to the media, South Africa's Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the country was hoping to see a fourth wave of COVID-19 in mid-December or January, but now with the arrival of this new variant, the country has already started to witness a sharp spike in the infection numbers. "We were very optimistic initially, even when we saw the rise in numbers in Gauteng, that this could be contained because we thought they were just a cluster of the Delta variant, but now there is this new variant which has clearly been identified. It just reconfirms that this invisible enemy that we are dealing with is very unpredictable," Phaahla said. He further added, "Everybody travels in and out of (the economic hub) Gauteng from all corners of South Africa, so it is given that in the next few days the beginning of rising positivity rate and numbers is going to be happening."

'Botswana' Variant of COVID-19 Can Break Through Vaccine Barrier

Talking about the virus's efficacy in evading through the vaccine barrier, health experts said that this newly detected variant has a very high number of mutations. "The variant transmission is concerning for its predicted immune evasion and transmissibility. Early signs from diagnostic laboratories suggest that the variant has spread rapidly in Gauteng province and might also be present in most of the other eight provinces of South Africa," De Oliveira said.

The Indian Govt Warns States Against New Covid Variant Found In South Africa

Meanwhile, as India gets back to normal life after fighting a ferocious second wave of COVID-19, the Centre has issued a fresh warning. In its letter, the Centre told all the states and Union Territories to be cautious about international passengers travelling from or through Botswana, South Africa, and Hong Kong in view of a new Covid variant detected in South Africa.

The health ministry has asked the people of the country to follow the safety protocols to contain the virus transmission. The Centre also asked the states and UTs to adhere to the overarching 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate' principle to ensure stringent implementation of containment measures as per ministry guidelines.

(With inputs from Agencies)

